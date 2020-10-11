1/1
Ltc Robert A. Dickerson
1951 - 2020
LTC Robert A. Dickerson

Indianapolis - LTC Robert A. Dickerson, US Army (Ret), 69, of Indianapolis, IN died October 8, 1010. Bob was born January 14, 1951 to Joseph Benjamin and Evelyn Irene (Greenfield) Dickerson. A 1968 graduate of Triton Central High School, he went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Northwood University. He retired, after 30 years, from the Army in 2000, and was a helicopter pilot. An avid golfer, he went on to manage Valle Vista and Hickory Stick golf courses. In recent years, he enjoyed playing four to five days a week with his best friend and brother, Dennis. He also was a licensed private investigator, Director of Compliance for the BMV, and had been president of the Indiana Unemployment Insurance Board.

Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynn A. Dickerson, his brother Dennis, of Indianapolis, and sisters Debra Crafton (Don), of Fairland, and Nina Sayer of Whiteland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Stephen Dickerson.

Services are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan—Memorial Park, 9350 E Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46229. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Uncle Bob was the best.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
