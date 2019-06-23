|
LTC (Ret) Stephen M. Proctor, Jr.
Indianapolis - LTC (Ret) Stephen M. Proctor, Jr., 78, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. It was the Army's 244th Birthday and Flag Day, and for those who knew him, it could not have been a more fitting day to leave this earth. He was born March 27, 1941 in Berea, Kentucky to Stephen Martin Proctor and Mildred Opal Ball. He and his wife, Linda Diana Proctor, spent 30 years as a military family, until retiring at Fort Benjamin Harrison in 1988 and have called Indianapolis home ever since. He was proud to serve as an aviator (helicopter pilot with two tours in Vietnam) and a Field Artillery officer. Awards and decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross w/ oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star w/ oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal w/ 4 oak leaf clusters, Air Medal (57) w/ "V" device, Army Commendation Medal w/ "V" device and silver oak leaf cluster, Combat Infantryman Badge, Senior Aviator Wings, and Senior Parachutist Wings. Stephen is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda, and his three children, their spouses and three grandchildren: his daughter, Midge, and her husband, Colonel Michael Hartig of Mechanicsburg, PA; his oldest son Stephen III and his wife, Becky, of Westfield; and his youngest son, David, of Indianapolis. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Sydney, Mitchell and Brayton of Westfield, as well as two brothers, Thomas Proctor of St. Petersburg, FL and Michael Proctor of McDonough, GA. He was predeceased by his mother and father, his brother, William Solomon, and his sisters, Sandra and Stephanie. He loved his God, his country and his family. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 685 for many years, holding the title of Past Master. Cremation will be accorded, with arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019