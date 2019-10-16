Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Lu Ann Kanavy

Lu Ann Kanavy Obituary
Lu Ann Kanavy

Greenwood - Lu Ann Kanavy, 61, of Greenwood, IN was cured of cancer when she joined the heavenly hosts on October 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the funeral home. A private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
