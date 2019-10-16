|
|
Lu Ann Kanavy
Greenwood - Lu Ann Kanavy, 61, of Greenwood, IN was cured of cancer when she joined the heavenly hosts on October 15, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the funeral home. A private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019