Luann Conaty Bahler
On Friday November 27, 2020 Luann Conaty Bahler, 86 years young, loving grandmother and great grandmother left this life to join her love and life partner in the embrace of our God and her parents. Surviving her are her seven children Andrew Black (Dos), Kevin Black (Wanda), Linda Tritch (Edward), Darcy Conaty (Corky), Frank Conaty Jr. (Jodi), Marian Conaty, and her lovingly "adopted" daughter Julie Beckner, along with nine grandkids and one great grandson. MamaLu will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
The daughter of Billy O. & Hazel Nave Wilder began this life on January 20, 1934.
The precocious young lady left her indelible imprint on all who knew her. She was the salutatorian of her high school graduating class and had remained in close contact with all of the surviving members of that class. She attended Tulsa University on a scholarship at a time when women typically did not receive scholarships. While attending she met and subsequently married L. Tex Black. They had three children, Andrew, Kevin, and Linda. During this time the family joined the First Baptist Church of Indianapolis. Luann joined the choir and became active in a Sunday School class that saw her meet a group of friends that has endured the many following years. Luann never met a stranger, and was quick to make friends and worked very hard to maintain a connection and a friendship even with those she met in passing. She genuinely was interested in everyone she met, which made her acquaintance memorable and often, enduring. After 23 years Luann and Tex amicably divorced.
She met and married Frank Conaty Sr. on Sept. 29, 1978. Frank was often described by Luann as, her best friend the love of her life and her life mate. Frank had three children from a previous marriage, Darcy, Frank Jr., and Marian. Luann never liked the term "step", and the Conaty kids just became her kids. She loved them unequivocally.
Luann and Frank moved to New England in 1982. Luann having two of her own children in the LGBTQ community undertook a very personal voyage of discovery and education. Her religious upbringing was very much at odds with her love for her two children. She became an AIDS buddy, she joined Gov. William Weld's task force on Gay and Lesbian Youth and traveled the state of Massachusetts talking with the LGBTQ youth and trying to help the Governor with a plan to help and assist the troubled at-risk young people.
Luann and Frank moved to Florida to retire. They enjoyed a very active retirement and traveled to and toured Europe, Asia, and Australia. Luann adored her time with Frank and often remarked this period was the best time of her life. Frank passed away in Jan. 2005 of cancer. After Frank's passing Luann stayed very active in the LGBTQ movement. She joined Rev. Mel White's organization, Soulforce. She travelled the country protesting, and being arrested, for her beliefs. She relocated to Indianapolis to be nearer to her children.
As Luann aged she made the decision she didn't wish to live or be alone. She met Wayne Bahler, a retired gentleman from Galveston, IN, and a marriage of companionship, affection, and mutual respect resulted. Unfortunately, after three years Wayne passed away in January of 2015 after a short illness. Luann moved back to Indianapolis and rejoined the First Baptist Church. She became a Stephen Minister and a Child Advocate for the Marion County Child Welfare Dept. Her health had finally become an issue which forced her relocation to an assisted care facility. After three years her health decline and the concern of her daughter forced a relocation to a nursing care facility in Avilla, IN, a stones throw from her daughter, Linda.
She and her son, Andrew, have co-written a book about their journey together as mother and son through the travails of his life as a gay man. Luann was editing her final updated chapter when the good lord called her home. The book, Never a Choice, will be published sometime in 2021.
There will be a service of remembrance and a celebration of her life Thursday, December 3rd at 2:00 pm, at First Baptist Church, 8600 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46240
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church at fbcindy.org
.