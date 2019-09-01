|
Luann Reabe
Whiteland - Luann Reabe, 69, passed away peacefully Aug. 25, 2019. Luann is survived by her mother, Doris; sisters Nadene (Jackie) and Debra (Mike); husband, Charles Jr; sons Jason (Amy and daughter Carriann) and Jonathan (Marissa, daughter, Melanie and son, Wesley).
Luann was born in Darke County, OH and grew up on her family's farm. One of the kindest and most caring people you would have ever met, she had a gentle soul and pursued her dreams of becoming a mother and teacher. Luann graduated from Indiana Central College then received a master's degree from Indiana University and started her career by teaching second grade at Whiteland Elementary School in 1971. She met Chuck on a golf outing with friends; the two were Married in '72 and never looked back.
She taught in Franklin Township schools from 1983-2015, starting at the high school working to help struggling students, then at the middle school teaching reading and language arts, and then Kitley before ending her career at Middle School East. A winner of the Teacher of the Year award at Middle School East, Luann always saw the potential in each teacher and student and worked hard to help them see it too.
When not teaching or mentoring, she was busy living in her organized chaos-getting her children to their extracurricular activities; sewing, supporting, or playing the piano for musicals, Rhythm Masters, Marching Band, and Vacation Bible School; showing her faith in Christ by supporting the community through music, missions, children's and women's activities, and the prayer chain; studying genealogy; working the flowers in her flowerbeds; or working in her garden. Luann enjoyed family vacations and traveling when it fit in too-all 50 states and national parks, trips to England, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Scotland, and Switzerland. Wherever she was, she stayed busy either with the task at hand or the task she brought.
Luann lived life to the fullest - planting the seeds, tending to the details, and enjoying the fruits; dogs and kittens and all sorts of animals; old books, pictures, and furniture all with stories to tell or discover; family and heritage, a loving link to past and present; caring, sharing and always loving; pouring heart and soul into everything she did; shelves piled high with books and treasures; creating, crafting, scheming to get the very best life offers; putting the needs of others above her own; friendship with no bounds.
Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother. Taken by cancer before her time. Memorial service to be held at Kitley Elementary School (8735 Indian Creek Rd S, Indianapolis, IN 46259) on 7 Sept. 2019 from 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the United Way of Johnson County, designated for No Place to Call Home by mail at: United Way of Johnson County, NPTCH, P.O. Box 153 Franklin, IN 46131 or online at https://www.uwjc.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 1, 2019