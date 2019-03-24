|
|
LuAnn Ridgely Gordon
Greenwood, IN - LuAnn Ridgely Gordon, born July 30, 1941 at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan and passed away March 9, 2019 in Greenwood, Indiana.
LuAnn attended Sparta area schools then moved to Indianapolis with her family in 1958 and later attended Lawrence Central High School. She went on to work at Indiana Bell Telephone Company and committed over 30 years to the company.
LuAnn was preceded in death by J.R. Ted Fendley, and Alonzo (Waxey) Gordon.
She is survived by her sisters, Marla Ridgely Berry of CA; Laurie Ridgely Allard of FL; brother Clark Ridgely of FL; step children, Susan Nestel, Rebecca Mattingly, Riley Gordon, and Edward Gordon; numerous nieces and nephews, step grandson, and great grandchild. She also left her heart prints upon the lives of her loving AA family of over 40 years. She will always be missed, but never forgotten.
A private celebration of life was previously held. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019