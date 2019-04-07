Resources
Indianapolis - Luanne Schneider Lake "Yaya", 81, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 4, 2019. She was born on March 9, 1938 in Indianapolis to Dr. Carl and Pauline Schneider.

Luanne graduated from Howe High School in 1956 and IU School of Nursing in 1960. She retired from Community Health Hospitals.

Luanne was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Karl and Thom Schneider; and her husband, Richard. She is survived by her children, Keith (Cathy Sferrazza) Lake and Linda (Rusty) Sullivan; and 7 grandchildren, Justin (Meghan) Sebring, Benjamin Sebring, Lauren (Damon) Sebring, Kaiden Sullivan, Addison Sullivan, Eric (Laura) Sullivan, and Conner Sullivan.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019
