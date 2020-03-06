|
|
Luanne Renée McGhee
Luanne Renée McGhee, age 83, died February 29, 2020 in Carmel, Indiana. Born July 1, 1936 in New York City to her late parents, Fred & Lucille Cooper, Luanne grew up in New Jersey and Michigan. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Elementary Education.
She met and married her late, beloved husband, David McGhee, in 1962. Together, they shared a life of avid interests in family, volunteerism, news & sports. A stranger to no one, Luanne convened community wherever she and Dave landed.
Following Dave's passing in 2007, Luanne remained actively engaged in her community through church and volunteer work. Quick with her wit and always first to the dance floor, Luanne brought light and laughter wherever she went. Those who knew her agree she led a meaningful life and gracefully inspired those around her to do the same. A true believer in the good of people, Luanne lived without judgement, extended love and kindness to all she met, and brightened a room with her radiant smile.
She is survived by her children, Scott and Erin McGhee (Jeff), her nine grandchildren, and great grandson.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 1870 W Oak St, Zionsville, on Saturday, March 21 at 11am with a luncheon to follow.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020