Infant Luca Kirk Rulo
Indianapolis - Luca Kirk Rulo, infant son of Steve Rulo and Emily Riggs of Indianapolis, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on June 2nd, 2019. Our beautiful Luca, born on May 26th, 2019, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, was loved through his short life by family and friends. He was loved through his journey to Heaven in the arms of his mommy and daddy.
We were so blessed to hold and love him for 7 days. Our Angel Bear's life was a gift to us and to those who are recipients of his donor gifts of life.
Luca is survived by his parents, two big brothers, Sylar and Jax, his grandparents, Tawona Ernstes of Indianapolis, IN, William "Ted" and Lori (Ratterman-) Smith, of Springfield, OH, and Rick and Lori Riggs of Shelbyville, IN, and one great-"grammy", Naomi "Crickett" Snodgrass of Greensburg, as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Luca is being greeted in Heaven by his big sister Taryn Elizabeth Rulo, his grandfather, Steve Graham, his Aunt Sara, and his great-grandfathers and great-grandmothers.
A private memorial service for immediate family only will be held on Sunday, June 9th at Wilson St. Pierre-Franklin Township Chapel in Indianapolis, IN.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations in Luca's honor be made to Indiana Donor Network, 3760 Guion Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222, Community Health Network Foundation (CNH NICU), 7330 N. Shadeland Avenue, Ste. 150, Indianapolis, IN 46256, or private donations can also be made to the family in their time of need.
The family would like to recognize and thank the entire staff at Community North Hospital NICU and 5th floor for loving us all through this unbelievably difficult time.
"Sometimes it's the smallest things that take up the most room in our hearts." Our precious Angel Bear will never be forgotten.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 8, 2019