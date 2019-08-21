Services
Lucile E. Schulte


1917 - 2019
Lucile E. Schulte Obituary
Lucile E. Schulte

Indianapolis - 1917-2019

Lucile ("Lucy") E. Schulte, age 102, passed away on August 18, 2019. She was born on June 5, 1917, to the late Henry and Louisa Prior in Huntingburg, Indiana. She was a graduate of Huntingburg High School, DuBois County, Indiana.

Lucy was a long-time wardrobe consultant and salesperson of high-end women's apparel and worked for many years at the Potpourri in Zionsville, then Davidson's at the Fashion Mall in Indianapolis, and was then a private sales consultant for numerous designer labels. She was also a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Lucy loved her family, friends, and fashion.

Lucy was married to Clarence A. Schulte for over 60 years. Clarence died in 1998. Her two brothers and her dearest sister, Evelyn Prior Hilsmeyer, also preceded her in death. She is survived by her two children: Richard E. Schulte (Jamie), an Indianapolis realtor; and Leah Schulte Mannweiler, a retired partner from the law firm of Krieg DeVault LLP. She has six (6) grandchildren: Richard E. Schulte, Jr.; Leah Corinne ("Cory") Martinson, M.D. (Rob); Margaret Suzanne ("Susie") Howard (Tim); Gwen Mannweiler Langley (Bryan); Steven Todd Mannweiler; and Michael Paul Mannweiler. Lucy also has seven (7) great-grandchildren: Lily, Henry, and Corinne Martinson; Alice and Louise Howard; and Ellis and James Langley.

Lucy was beloved by all and lived a long and full life, bringing so much joy and love to many. How she lived her life serves as a model for all of us.

The family wishes to especially thank Charles Hasbrook, M.D., John H. Payne, BC-HIS, HAD, Senior Home Companions, Nancy Garland, Kevin McGuinness, and Hooverwood Nursing Facility and Staff, who all provided great care and companionship for Lucy during her later years. She will be sorely missed.

A small memorial service for family, only, will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. The family has requested no flowers. For those wishing to make a charitable memorial contribution in Lucy's memory, she has requested that they be made to Easterseals Crossroads, 4740 Kingsway Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205, or the Parkinson's Awareness Association of Central Indiana, P.O. Box 19575, Indianapolis, IN 46219. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 21, 2019
