Indianapolis - Lucille C. Lake, 100, passed away peacefully in her home on March 23, 2019. Lucille was a strong woman who led a fulfilling life after her husband, Dale E. Lake, died at a young age in 1963. She had a career as an executive secretary at P. R. Mallory Co, in the days of manual typewriters and shorthand notation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Julia Goss and her beloved sister, Bernice Noffke.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Marion (who lived with her during the latter years of her life), her son, Ron Lake (wife/daughter-in-law, Linda); grandchildren, Jennifer Lake, Kristen (Lake) Walke (husband, Zach Walke), Bill Marion and Joe Marion; great-grandchildren, Tyler Lake, Ella Walke and Brandy Alvarez (husband, Rico Alvarez); great-great grandchild, Colette Alvarez; and niece Barbara Noffke.

Lucille was an accomplished artist, leaving behind a variety of drawings, sketches and needlework. Much of her legacy was defined by her lifelong connection to family and friends (Arsenal Technical High School) who established a compound of residences in Pentwater, MI. Lucille was the last surviving member of that special group.

Memorial celebrations will occur in both Indianapolis and Pentwater; locations and dates not yet determined.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019
