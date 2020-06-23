Lucille Demmings
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Demmings

Indianapolis - Age,101. Visitation, Monday, June 29th 11 am until service time of 12 noon at Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals, 5811 E. 38th Street-Interment-Floral Park Cemetery






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
12:00 PM
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved