Lucille Demmings
Indianapolis - Age,101. Visitation, Monday, June 29th 11 am until service time of 12 noon at Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals, 5811 E. 38th Street-Interment-Floral Park Cemetery
Indianapolis - Age,101. Visitation, Monday, June 29th 11 am until service time of 12 noon at Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals, 5811 E. 38th Street-Interment-Floral Park Cemetery
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.