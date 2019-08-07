|
Lucille Ellen Wood
Camby - Lucille Ellen Wood, 99, of Camby passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2019. She was born to Carl and Ethel Wasoski in South Bend in February of 1920. She was a graduate of Washington High School, South Bend Indiana. She has been a resident of Camby since 1954.
Lucille met and fell in love with William "Quentin" Wood in the spring of 1942 and they married October 3, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee. They shared complete respect and love for each other for 75 years until Quentin's death in 2017.
Lucille was a member of West Newton United Methodist Church. She was active in United Methodist Church Women and World Missions. After Quentin's retirement they volunteered for the UMC Mission "Volunteers Building for God" primarily in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband Quentin Wood, brothers Carl Wasoski Jr, Lester Wasoski, Robert Wasoski, Eugene Wasoski, sisters Mary Waldorf and Jane Ward, an infant son James Alan Wood and great grandsons Daniel Dean and Brayden Pennington.
Left to honor Lucille and cherish her memory are her sister Janiece (Ervin) Bauder, children Shirley Wood, David (Melissa) Wood, Joyce Wood and Jim Wood. Granchildren Kelly Givan, Bill Givan, Scott (Dawn) Wood, Heather (Jon) Gerhardt, Jennifer (Chris) Pennington, Rebecca Dean, Tammy (Rob) Revel and Jeremy Wood. She had 12 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and many many nieces and nephews.
Pastor Anne Gatts will officiate Lucille's celebration of life service at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 9th at West Newton United Methodist Church, 6843 Mendenhall Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221 with calling hours starting at 1 p.m. Lucille will be laid to rest in West Newton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to: West Newton United Methodist Church, 6843 Mendenhall Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221 or the church of your choice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 7, 2019