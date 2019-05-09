|
Lucille Loretta Wheatley
Beech Grove - age 94, of Beech Grove, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1924 in Indianapolis to the late Lawrence and Hazel (Bowlen) Mueller. She graduated from St. John Academy.
Lucille was a longtime member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Beech Grove. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Lucille is survived by her children, Joyce (Frank) Brandenburg, Susan (Bob) Weisgerber, Joan Wheatley, Mary Shearer, Steve (Mary) Wheatley and Greg Wheatley; sister, Janet Bartram; 20 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Lucille was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Clarence Wheatley; infant son, Jeffrey Wheatley and daughter, Kathy Sauer; and sisters, Mary Elizabeth MacDuff, Dorothy Sponsel, Kathleen Campbell and Maxine Hosey.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 4901 East Stop Eleven Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with additional calling time beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 N. 17th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019