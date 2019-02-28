Lucille "Lucy" Schubert



Indianapolis - Lucille "Lucy" Schubert, passed away on February 25, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born at home in the mountains of Tennessee, the second of twelve children born to William and Dorothy Pike. Her beloved husband, Richard Carlton Schubert, preceded her in death in 2007 just several weeks before their 60th wedding anniversary. Lucy was a homemaker, wife and mother who loved "doing" for her family, watching her grandsons grow up, quilting, gardening, cooking, visiting friends, and caring for critters. She was also a long time member of Aldersgate Methodist Church.



Survivors include one son, Jack Carlton Schubert (Carol), one daughter, Phyllis Virginia Reinking (Mike), three grandsons, Jason Carlton Schubert (Patience), Jessie Carlton Schubert (Megan), Jerry Ray Schubert (Kristin) and ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Henry Pike and Charles Pike, two sisters, Sherry Scarbrough, and Fran Nelson, and many nieces and nephews. Special mention and heartfelt thanks to lifelong neighbor and friend, Joyce Cummings, who lovingly watched over Lucy and who Lucy referred to as "another daughter".



The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. If desired, a contribution in Lucy's memory may be made to the or to the Humane Society.



Final arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Carlisle- Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019