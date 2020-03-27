|
Lucina Ball Moxley
Indianapolis - The amazing, beloved matriarch of our family, died
peacefully March 25th, 2020 at the venerable age of 101. A granddaughter of one of the original Ball Brothers of Muncie, IN. Lucina led a charmed childhood. She lived a wonderful life full of music, the arts and many travels, having circumnavigated the earth four times. Lucina was an ardent supporter of Butler University, the symphonic choir, the American Pianist's Association and the Indianapolis chamber orchestra.
Lucina made lifetime friends wherever she went. Friends and family admired her enthusiasm and many talents. A piano teacher and performer, mom gave her final lessons and gave up playing the piano when she turned 100 years of age.
Lucina's first husband, Edwin B. Eckerson, a Surgeon, died during World War II when his ship, 'The Comfort,' was hit by a Kamikaze. Mom was a single mother of two daughters, Judith and Ann, until she met and married Sampson B. Moxley in 1948.
Following two years in Mexico City, Sam moved the family to Indianapolis, where he ran Haag Drug Co. until his retirement. As a widow for more than 30 years, mom remained a social butterfly. Daughter of William C. Ball and Agnes Medsker, mom is survived by daughter, Judith Eckerson, and grandchildren: Breck Mickelson, Tracey Phillips, Scott cummings and Bryan Strohm; great grandchildren: Erika Phillips, Dylan Phillips, Owen Mickelson, Adam Mickelson and Athena Strohm.
Lucina was preceded in death by brother, William H. Ball Jr., and daughter, Ann Eckerson. A Celebration of life service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020