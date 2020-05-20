Lucinda "Cindy" (Dreyer) Beeler
Lucinda "Cindy" (nee Dreyer) Beeler

Indianapolis - Lucinda "Cindy" (nee Dreyer) Beeler, 69, on May 19, 2020 at Indianapolis, after a 17-year battle with pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP), a rare abdominal cancer. Born in Beech Grove (Indianapolis), she attended St. Mark Catholic School, St. Agnes Academy (1969), and Vincennes University (1971), where she earned her nursing degree. Her career in Indianapolis included surgical nurse for Community Hospitals East and North, Larry Monn, MD, FACS, ASPRS, Inc., and Orthopedics Indianapolis (Ortho Indy). In California, she served as a Registered Nurse in urgent care for Healthcare Partners, Pasadena, during the global SARS outbreak. She was an accomplished scuba diver. She was active in the American Cancer Society, PMPPals, Portland, Oregon's Hoyt Arboretum, and Master Gardeners. Cindy cultivated deep-rooted friendships, caring for others with heart and encouragement. She inspired many to take bold steps toward further education, career advancement, and personal growth. Mindful, quick-witted, and brilliant, the light of her presence was ever anticipated. Her niblings dubbed her "Aunt Electric" in recognition of her lively personality, her gift for assigning startling nicknames, and her habit of asserting unedited Cindy-isms. Simply stated, to know her was to love her. Cindy married her high school sweetheart, Karl J. Beeler, in 2003. She is survived by Karl and by her siblings, Kenneth C. Dreyer Jr. (Junelle), Christopher J. Dreyer, C.S.C., and Marie C. Koenig (Gary). She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Charles Dreyer, Sr. and Elizabeth Lucinda (nee Lutz) Dreyer. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Services will be private. In lieu of a public gathering during the present pandemic, online expressions of remembrance and gratitude are especially encouraged. https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/lucinda-cindy-beeler/

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Cindy's honor to https://pmppals.net/become-a-donor-2/






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

