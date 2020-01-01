|
|
Lucinda King
Indianapolis - Lucinda Jane (Kryter) King, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away on December 28 in her home surrounded by loved ones and her caregivers of many years. Her family gathered from near and far to visit with her and surround her with love in her final days.
Lucinda was born on August 15, 1929 in Indianapolis to Lilli and Harry Kryter. She grew up in Indianapolis and graduated from Shortridge High School in 1947. She then graduated from Wellesley College in Massachusetts in 1951, and was a lifetime member of the alumnae organization, the Indianapolis Wellesley Club.
Lucinda was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar P. King, and is survived by her three children, Deborah King, Daniel King and Madeleine King; and her three grandchildren, Danielle Redmond, Leah Cummings and Anna Cummings.
Lucinda worked as an executive secretary at Eli Lilly & Co. from 1952-1959, where she met her husband. After raising their children, she was very active at her local Jordan YMCA, becoming a lifeguard at age 70. She taught Senior Chair Aerobics at American Village Retirement Community, took art classes, and enjoyed drawing and painting. She was an avid animal lover, especially where her beloved dog Zoe was concerned.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please contact Madeleine King for details. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Humane Society of Indianapolis (indyhumane.org), Lucinda's favorite charity.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Cremation Society of Indiana, 4115 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN 46227.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Jan. 1, 2020