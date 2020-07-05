Lucy A. Summers
Indianapolis - Lucy A. (Byus) Summers 95 of Indianapolis, IN passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Greenwood Health and Living Community. She was born February 13, 1925 in Oklahoma City, OK to Bank Armstrong Byus and Austie Viola (Roden) Byus. She married Bob Summers, he preceded her in death. She had been a restaurant manager for 35 years. She enjoyed Blue Grass Music and Blue Grass Gospel Music. She and her late husband sang Gospel music and many places. Survivors include her son Robert S. McLaughlin (Liz) of Indianapolis, IN, two grandchildren Becky Johnson (Judd) of Ft. Wayne, IN and Reverend Dan McLaughlin (Denise) of Bargersville, IN, four great grandchildren Ben Johnson (Katie) of Ft. Hook, KY, E J Johnson of Ft. Wayne, IN, David McLaughlin of Bargersville, IN and Danielle McLaughlin of Bargersville, IN and one great great grandchild Wylder Johnson of Ft. Hood, KY, a sister Shirley Curry of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers Ishmael Byus, Paul Byus, Cleatus Byus, Cleburn Byus and a sister Wilma Byus. Friends may call Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 11AM until 1PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN with COVID-19 social distancing is requested by those attending. The Reverends Michael Lavender and Dan McLaughlin will conduct a chapel service at 2PM at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association 9702 E Washington Street Stuite 400 # 356, Indianapolis, IN 46229 or www.diabetes.org
