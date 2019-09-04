Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bible Study Chapel
2368 N. Spencer Avenue
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Bible Study Chapel
2368 N. Spencer Avenue
Lucy Ann Mahurin


1925 - 2019
Lucy Ann Mahurin Obituary
Lucy Ann Mahurin

Indianapolis - 93, passed away September 3, 2019. She was born October 19, 1925 in Corbin, KY, to the late Leonard James and Mallie G. Anderson. Lucy Ann married Charles Leroy Mahurin, and he preceded her in death March 29, 2004. She was employed with Navistar for seven years, and a member of Bible Study Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Bible Study Chapel, 2368 N. Spencer Avenue.

Lucy Ann is survived by her children, Caroline Morton (Stephen), Patsy Robertson, Sandra Clements (Larry), Sheila Godfrey (Todd), Charles Mahurin, Jr. (Mary), Debbie Hancock (Mark), Robin Battiato (John), Paul Mahurin (Laura), Phillip Mahurin (Gail) and Leonard Mahurin (Michelle); sister, Mary Almeda Robertson; 40 grandchildren; 74 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Arlene Fay Parry and Penny Musick.

Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
