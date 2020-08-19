1/1
Lucy Cain Jessup
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Cain Jessup

Madison - Lucy Cain Jessup, age 94, died August 17, 2020. Lucy was the eldest daughter of Arthur Thomas Cain and Katherine Korbly Cain. Lucy was united in marriage to Norman K. Jessup on Feb. 12, 1946. They were married for 43 years before he died on May 9, 1992. Lucy is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Jessup Griffin (Mike) and Sandra Jessup Barnes (Chris), her grandchildren, Jessup Ammeen and Lila Ammeen, and siblings; Joe Cain of Nashville, TN, Mary Cain Boeglin of Fishers, IN, Agnes Cain Svoboda of Olathe, KS, David Cain of Nashville, TN, brother in law Dick Detwiler of Palm Harbor, FL., and sister in laws, Sue Cain of Nashville, TN, Nancy Jones, of Madison, IN and Heidi Cain of Orlando, FL, Lucy was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, Norman Jessup, brothers & sister, Arthur Thomas Cain (Wanda) of Zionsville, IN, Charles Cain (Fran) of Dunwoody, GA, John Cain of Winter Park, FL., Barbara Cain Detwiler of Palm Harbor, FL, and Bernard Cain of Walnut Cove, NC. Lucy was also a beloved aunt to 36 nieces and nephews. Lucy was loved by everyone and a friend to all. She will be dearly missed her many close friends and relatives and was truly fortunate to have devoted caregivers. Lucy was a longtime resident of Madison, IN and dearly loved the town and the Ohio River. She was a lifelong Catholic who was dedicated to the rosary. A memorial service will take place in the future as safety allows. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucy's memory may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Madison, IN or The Red Cross. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan-Webster-Nay Funeral Home
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Lucy was a great friend to our mother Jeri McKay. The two of them always had fun traveling together. And now they can again travel together.
John McKay
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved