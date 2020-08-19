Lucy Cain Jessup
Madison - Lucy Cain Jessup, age 94, died August 17, 2020. Lucy was the eldest daughter of Arthur Thomas Cain and Katherine Korbly Cain. Lucy was united in marriage to Norman K. Jessup on Feb. 12, 1946. They were married for 43 years before he died on May 9, 1992. Lucy is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Jessup Griffin (Mike) and Sandra Jessup Barnes (Chris), her grandchildren, Jessup Ammeen and Lila Ammeen, and siblings; Joe Cain of Nashville, TN, Mary Cain Boeglin of Fishers, IN, Agnes Cain Svoboda of Olathe, KS, David Cain of Nashville, TN, brother in law Dick Detwiler of Palm Harbor, FL., and sister in laws, Sue Cain of Nashville, TN, Nancy Jones, of Madison, IN and Heidi Cain of Orlando, FL, Lucy was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, Norman Jessup, brothers & sister, Arthur Thomas Cain (Wanda) of Zionsville, IN, Charles Cain (Fran) of Dunwoody, GA, John Cain of Winter Park, FL., Barbara Cain Detwiler of Palm Harbor, FL, and Bernard Cain of Walnut Cove, NC. Lucy was also a beloved aunt to 36 nieces and nephews. Lucy was loved by everyone and a friend to all. She will be dearly missed her many close friends and relatives and was truly fortunate to have devoted caregivers. Lucy was a longtime resident of Madison, IN and dearly loved the town and the Ohio River. She was a lifelong Catholic who was dedicated to the rosary. A memorial service will take place in the future as safety allows. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucy's memory may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Madison, IN or The Red Cross. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com