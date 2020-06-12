Luke Brumett
1999 - 2020
Luke Brumett

Indianapolis - Luke S. Brumett, 20, of Indianapolis passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020. Luke was born July 5, 1999 in Indianapolis to Mark A. Brumett, Brownsburg and Valerie J. Walters, Terre Haute. Luke lived much of his life in Clinton, Indiana. Luke attended Cardinal Ritter High School and was employed at The Iron Skillet, Indianapolis. He is proceeded in death by grandparents, Luther G. and Lucille (White) Brumett; and Beverly Jeanne (Foltz) Walters. Besides his parents he is survived by his sister, Demetria (Joe) Bell, Rockville, and grandfather, Robert F. Walters, Mooresville. Luke leaves behind several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Family visitation will be for two hours with a service following at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway on June 16, 2020. Friends may contact the family for additional details.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 12, 2020
Luke Severiano Brumett
The Lukemiester
Valerie Walters
Mother
June 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am deeply saddened to hear of Lukes passing. I enjoyed coaching Luke in baseball. He was a great pitcher.
Tom Klotz
Friend
June 11, 2020
Luke Severiano<br />
Valerie Walters
Mother
June 11, 2020
Mommas Lukester
Valerie Walters
Mother
June 11, 2020
The most wonderful & greatest gifts the Lord could ever have blessed me with. Oh my precious son, I am so sorry I'm 70 miles away from you. I should've been right there as soon as your dad called me on June 3rd. But I didn't realize that "soon" meant less than 3 days. Wow, what a numb and empty feeling I'm having so deep within my soul! This pain is so overwhelming I'm not quite sure how to take it yet. I know that you are with family and friends you've lost on earth again. I can't wait to be reunited with my ONLY son and see everyone! The day i gave birth to you was amazing. I finally met the son I was blessed with. I was suppose to protect you ALWAYS. I'm lost, VERY! I'm sorry bub! You're my life. You sure are living the dream now, eh? A beautiful paradise I bet. Mommy is missing just missing you. You R.I.P. baby! You're always with me. I can feel you. Love always..
Your one and only mother!
Tell the Lord our "Father" he sure blessed me with some great memories of being your mother. I love you!!!
Mom
Valerie Walters
Mother
