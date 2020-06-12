The most wonderful & greatest gifts the Lord could ever have blessed me with. Oh my precious son, I am so sorry I'm 70 miles away from you. I should've been right there as soon as your dad called me on June 3rd. But I didn't realize that "soon" meant less than 3 days. Wow, what a numb and empty feeling I'm having so deep within my soul! This pain is so overwhelming I'm not quite sure how to take it yet. I know that you are with family and friends you've lost on earth again. I can't wait to be reunited with my ONLY son and see everyone! The day i gave birth to you was amazing. I finally met the son I was blessed with. I was suppose to protect you ALWAYS. I'm lost, VERY! I'm sorry bub! You're my life. You sure are living the dream now, eh? A beautiful paradise I bet. Mommy is missing just missing you. You R.I.P. baby! You're always with me. I can feel you. Love always..

Your one and only mother!

Tell the Lord our "Father" he sure blessed me with some great memories of being your mother. I love you!!!

Mom

Valerie Walters

Mother