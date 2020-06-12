Luke Brumett
Indianapolis - Luke S. Brumett, 20, of Indianapolis passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020. Luke was born July 5, 1999 in Indianapolis to Mark A. Brumett, Brownsburg and Valerie J. Walters, Terre Haute. Luke lived much of his life in Clinton, Indiana. Luke attended Cardinal Ritter High School and was employed at The Iron Skillet, Indianapolis. He is proceeded in death by grandparents, Luther G. and Lucille (White) Brumett; and Beverly Jeanne (Foltz) Walters. Besides his parents he is survived by his sister, Demetria (Joe) Bell, Rockville, and grandfather, Robert F. Walters, Mooresville. Luke leaves behind several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Family visitation will be for two hours with a service following at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway on June 16, 2020. Friends may contact the family for additional details.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.