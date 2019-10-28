Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Bonsett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula Bonsett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula Bonsett Obituary
Lula Bonsett

Indianapolis - 96, passed away October 27, 2019. She was born August 20, 1923 to the late Chrest and Anna Chirpas. Lula was a 1941 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. She married John Bonsett, March 13, 1942, and he preceded her in death December 20, 1995. Lula was the cafeteria manager for the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township for many years. She was a member of New Palestine United Methodist Church, a former member of Grace United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Women's Society. Lula was an avid card player, quilter, cookie baker and world traveler, who loved watching the Golden Girls.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at New Palestine United Methodist Church, 3565 CR 500 West, New Palestine.

Lula is survived by her sons, Don L. (Dotty) and John W. (Beverly) Bonsett; daughter, Nancy A. Collier (Lee); grandchildren, Anna C. Miles (Travis), Brandy D. Holmquist, Belinda K. Morgan (Nate), Kasey A. Collier, Ben D. Bonsett (Michelle) and Korey L. Collier (Carinne); and 17 great-grandchildren. A brother, Gus Chirpas; and a sister, Nari Buttgen; preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to New Palestine United Methodist Church. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now