Lula Bonsett
Indianapolis - 96, passed away October 27, 2019. She was born August 20, 1923 to the late Chrest and Anna Chirpas. Lula was a 1941 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. She married John Bonsett, March 13, 1942, and he preceded her in death December 20, 1995. Lula was the cafeteria manager for the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township for many years. She was a member of New Palestine United Methodist Church, a former member of Grace United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Women's Society. Lula was an avid card player, quilter, cookie baker and world traveler, who loved watching the Golden Girls.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at New Palestine United Methodist Church, 3565 CR 500 West, New Palestine.
Lula is survived by her sons, Don L. (Dotty) and John W. (Beverly) Bonsett; daughter, Nancy A. Collier (Lee); grandchildren, Anna C. Miles (Travis), Brandy D. Holmquist, Belinda K. Morgan (Nate), Kasey A. Collier, Ben D. Bonsett (Michelle) and Korey L. Collier (Carinne); and 17 great-grandchildren. A brother, Gus Chirpas; and a sister, Nari Buttgen; preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to New Palestine United Methodist Church. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019