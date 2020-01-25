|
Lula F. Scales
Indianapolis, IN - Lula F. Scales, 81, of Indianapolis, was born on August 27, 1938 in Ary, Kentucky and passed away on January 24, 2020. She leaves behind many beloved children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00pm on Monday, January 27 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East with a funeral service to follow at 10:00am on Tuesday, January 28 at the funeral center.
To sign the online guest book please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020