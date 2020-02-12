|
Lula Lenora Jameson
Indianapolis - Lula Lenora Jameson, 94, passed away on February 4, 2020. She was a member of Riverside Park United Methodist Church, where she had actively served. She was a Dietary Supervisor at Indiana University Medical Center for 25 years, retiring in 1985. On Saturday, February 15, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Barnes United Methodist Church at 1:00 pm with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, and interment at Floral Park Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank "Buddy" Jameson Jr., her daughter Marilyn "Penny" Jameson, her mother, father and all of her siblings. She leaves her children, Toni White, (the late Fred White), Frank Jameson III (Billie Joyce), Alyce Archie (Claud), Minister Neal Jameson (Jacqueline) Reverend Lynn Martin (Wells), nineteen grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Arrangements by Stuart Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020