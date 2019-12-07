Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
View Map
Lula Mae (McKinney) Cannon


1924 - 2019
Lula Mae (McKinney) Cannon Obituary
Lula Mae (McKinney) Cannon

Greenfield - Lula Mae (McKinney) Cannon, 95 of Greenfield, Indiana passed away December 6, 2019. She was born August 28, 1924 to Nola Mae (Howard) and Cecil McKinney, in Butler County, Kentucky. She was one of 7 children, 4 brothers, J.R., Claude, James, Floyd and 2 sisters, Corinne and Gusta. Lula was preceded in death by all her siblings and her husband Willie Ed Cannon. Lula had 2 daughters, Janis (Threlkel) Morgan, and Helen (Torrence) Embry, and 2 sons, Terry Cannon and Jerry Cannon. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren, Judy (Leach) Brothers, Shelley Rae, Teri Lynn Cannon, Steve Cannon, Charlie Cannon, Jimmy Embry, Randie Embry, Eddie Embry and Mike Embry. She had many, many great and great-great grandchildren. Lula was a member of Drexel Gardens Apostolic Church on Indy's west side. Her hobbies were quilting, growing vegetables gardens, and canning and preserving those vegetables.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood, with a celebration of Lula's life at 1:00 pm. She will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. You are invited to visit Lula's online obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the online register book or leave a condolence for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
