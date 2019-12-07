|
Lula Mae (McKinney) Cannon
Greenfield - Lula Mae (McKinney) Cannon, 95 of Greenfield, Indiana passed away December 6, 2019. She was born August 28, 1924 to Nola Mae (Howard) and Cecil McKinney, in Butler County, Kentucky. She was one of 7 children, 4 brothers, J.R., Claude, James, Floyd and 2 sisters, Corinne and Gusta. Lula was preceded in death by all her siblings and her husband Willie Ed Cannon. Lula had 2 daughters, Janis (Threlkel) Morgan, and Helen (Torrence) Embry, and 2 sons, Terry Cannon and Jerry Cannon. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren, Judy (Leach) Brothers, Shelley Rae, Teri Lynn Cannon, Steve Cannon, Charlie Cannon, Jimmy Embry, Randie Embry, Eddie Embry and Mike Embry. She had many, many great and great-great grandchildren. Lula was a member of Drexel Gardens Apostolic Church on Indy's west side. Her hobbies were quilting, growing vegetables gardens, and canning and preserving those vegetables.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood, with a celebration of Lula's life at 1:00 pm. She will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019