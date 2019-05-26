Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan-Speedway
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan-Speedway
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula Pearl (Alexander) Hines


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lula Pearl (Alexander) Hines Obituary
Lula Pearl (Alexander) Hines

Cincinnati - Lula Pearl (Alexander) Hines, 88, formerly Indianapolis IN passed away May 21, 2019. Lula was born on November 01, 1930 in Piney Grove, KY to Arlie and Mildred (Allen) Alexander. Lula was a member of the Joy Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice Ray Hines, her son James, her sisters; Evelyn Corder, Joan Turpin and her brother; Gene. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at Noon with calling 2 hours prior to service. Lula is survived by her daughter; Cathy J. (Jeff) Van Treese, grandchildren; Michael Van Treese and Ashley (Jason) Reid and great granddaughter; Malin Reid, her brothers; Lyman Alexander and James (Elmeta) Alexander and brother in laws; James Turpin and Scott Corder. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery Greenwood, IN. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.