|
|
Lula Pearl (Alexander) Hines
Cincinnati - Lula Pearl (Alexander) Hines, 88, formerly Indianapolis IN passed away May 21, 2019. Lula was born on November 01, 1930 in Piney Grove, KY to Arlie and Mildred (Allen) Alexander. Lula was a member of the Joy Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice Ray Hines, her son James, her sisters; Evelyn Corder, Joan Turpin and her brother; Gene. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at Noon with calling 2 hours prior to service. Lula is survived by her daughter; Cathy J. (Jeff) Van Treese, grandchildren; Michael Van Treese and Ashley (Jason) Reid and great granddaughter; Malin Reid, her brothers; Lyman Alexander and James (Elmeta) Alexander and brother in laws; James Turpin and Scott Corder. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery Greenwood, IN. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019