Lura Chaney Gorman
West Palm Beach - Lura Ellen Chaney Gorman died on November 4th in West Palm Beach, Florida.
She was born in Hope, Arkansas on October 16, 1938, to Myrtle Irene Chaney (Vandiver) and Thomas Bluford Chaney.
Married in 1976 to Dr. Marvin (Mickey) Gorman. She is survived by her children, Lisa, Eric, Hilary, Victoria and Jennifer as well as Mickey's children, David, Judy and Debbie, and 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lura was active in Civic affairs, serving on the Board of the Indianapolis Ballet as well as restoring several houses in the Meridian-Kessler Historic district.
While living in New York, she restored an historic house on Lincklaen and had it open to the public for annual house tours. In Connecticut, she restored the 1730 Hall House and received a commendation.
In 1989, Lura restored her 1st house in Key West which became part of the 1990 House Tour for Old Island Preservation. In 1992 Lura and Mickey purchased and renovated the famed La Te Da Hotel, which was one of the great joys of her life. The final house she restored was an historic Bahamas house at 730 Eaton Street. She was a resident of Key West for 25 years and served on the Board of the Waterfront Playhouse and Customs House and published 4 books while in her 70's.
Lura was predeceased by her husband Mickey, her son Greg, her parents and brother Charles Chaney and sister Dena Gillette.
She attended St. David's in the Pines Espicopal Church in Wellington, Florida.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019