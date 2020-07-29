Lusina Ormsby Sayre
Lusina Ormsby Sayre passed away July 28, 2020. Lu was born in 1933 in Bible Grove IL to Gladys and Cecil Ormsby. She graduated for Effingham High School in 1950 then moved to Chicago to work for the IRS. In Chicago she met her husband William (Al) Sayre, 3rd class Petty Officer stationed at The Great Lakes Naval Base, while on a scavenger hunt with girlfriends, one of whom approached Al to ask for his sailor hat for the hunt. Lu and Al were married in 1952 and lived in Charleston S.C., Norfolk VA, and Effingham Il while he completed his service. They then lived in Lexington KY while Al attended University of Kentucky. They raised their family: Becky (R.J.), Bill (Jennifer), and Cecil (Amy Jeanne) in Indiana. During this time, she obtained a B.A. and a Master's degree in education and taught for IPS for 21 years. She was and active volunteer as a Girl Scout leader, volunteered for Miller's nursing home, and gave her time to The Ronald McDonald House.
She was an accomplished seamstress and left a legacy of many beautiful quilts for her family and friends and was an avid golfer and bowler.
She is survived by her children and by her grandchildren; Rob, Samantha, Will, Allison, Ian, Ben, Josh, and by one great-grandchild Lola Lu.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Project Linus, PO Box 1548, Belton MO 64012-1108 or the American Lung Association
, 115 W Washington St #1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1:30-2:30pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Good Shepherd Chapel), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Funeral services will begin there at 2:30pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
.