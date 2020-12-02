Lydia Karen Allen



The family and community of Lydia Karen Allen, 70, lost a matriarch, exceptional graphic artist and cherished grandmother. She is survived by beloved children Aimée A. Cole-Laramore (Aaron) and Brook E. Allen (Jovan). Also left to cherish her memory are her loving grandchildren; sisters Marcia Allen and Katherine Taylor; niece Alyson; numerous cousins, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation, Inc. (EAF).



Visitation: Mon., Dec. 7, 2020 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, Peace Chapel at Crown Hill Cemetery. Funeral Service, immediately following at 12:00 noon, 700 W. 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208. Arrangements entrusted to Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.









