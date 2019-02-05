Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Lyle R. Pelkin Obituary
Lyle R. Pelkin

Indianapolis - 96, passed away on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019. Lyle's early life was spent living in a house car and travelling the South and Midwest where his father who was a magician, would put on magic shows for carnivals, schools, and other organizations. Like so many of his generation, Lyle served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and was honorably discharged in March, 1946. After his military service, Lyle worked at Philgas Petroleum Co. for 18 years, and then Citizen's Gas & Coke Utility for 21 years until he retired. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #669. Lyle is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joyce Pelkin, son Chris Pelkin, daughter-in-law Karen Pelkin, and grandson, Alex Pelkin. Lyle was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Pelkin, who was a stand-up comedian who performed under the stage name, Hank McGill. Services will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A gathering will take place prior to the service at 1:30pm. For more information or to leave online condolences, visit www.Crownhill.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
