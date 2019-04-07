Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Indianapolis - 70, of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday March 28, 2019. Lynda was an accomplished business owner, photographer and gardener. Lynda is dearly loved by her husband George, son Tony, brothers Terry and John, sisters Toni and Tracy, grandchildren Dane, Corrin, Travis and Aiden. Lynda is preceded in death by Chester Dotson (father), Johnnye Dotson (mother), Alva Wallace (sister) and Thomas Edmond (brother). A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday April 11, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019
