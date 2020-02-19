|
Lynda Maree Barton Kirch passed on February 16th 2020. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Lynda was born in Dallas, Texas on May 27th, 1957 to Maurinetta Heinz Gerstner and Chris Robert Barton. She lived in New Orleans, Louisiana for many years and considered it home. Lynda's journey continued to Indianapolis, Indiana where she completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) at Marion University. After completing her degree, she served for many years as a nurse in Pediatric Intensive Care and Labor and Delivery. Helping babies and mothers in a hospital setting, seeded a deep belief in mother-driven birthing experiences resulting in her becoming a Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM) for the home birthing community. She graduated top of the first graduating class at the University of Indianapolis with her Master of Science in Nursing to earn her the title of Certified Nurse Midwife.
She found her passion and helped hundreds of families in Indiana have home births. Lynda was more than a midwife to many of those families as her tenderness and love for each family was a gift, she gave daily. She believed in empowering women to be their best and challenge themselves at the same time. She believed in education and making informed decisions. She believed in making a difference in whatever she was involved in. Lynda served on the board of the Indiana Midwives Association to help make the choice to give birth at home more available. No matter where she was, she always lived her life by her own standards. She loved music and dancing, creating art, and appreciated beauty in everything.
Lynda was married to Jeffrey A. Kirch for 30 years and together, they raised four beautiful children: daughter Shannyn Rubel and sons Brian E. Murphy, Jensen A. Kirch, and Quintin A. Kirch. She is survived by her husband and children as well as brothers Merrill Mura and Gary Mura and sisters Lynne Cooney, Lynne Schneider, and Gaylyn Kelly. Deceased siblings include Maurinetta Mura Paoletti and Chris E. Barton.
A visitation and Celebration of Life will be held for Lynda Barton Kirch on Saturday, the 22nd of February at Leppert Mortuary in Indianapolis. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm with a Celebration of Life starting at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Lynda Barton Kirch Memorial Fund. This fund will help the families who seek midwifery services, but financially can't afford them. Donation information is available through Leppert Mortuary and will be collected during the visitation.
You are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com to share a personal memory of Lynda.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020