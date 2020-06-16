Lynn E. ArthurIndianapolis - Lynn Ellen Arthur, 78, died on Sunday, June 14th, at Robin Run Medical Facility while fighting the Covid virus, subsequent to injuries from a fall. Lynn was born in Utica, New York, on August 26, 1941 to Ruth (Pitcher) and Carl Jones. She was raised and educated in Whitesboro, NY and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Utica College of Syracuse University in 1963.Lynn moved to Indiana, where she married William Arthur (later divorced). She worked for the State of Indiana, in the Child Welfare Department, for 30 years. Upon retirement, she continued to volunteer, providing tutorial services to children in need, around the Pike Township area. Additionally, as a member of The Unitarian Universalist Church of Indianapolis (UUI), she served for several years as religious education coordinator.Over the years, Lynn enjoyed reading, writing and gardening, as pastimes. She also enjoyed nature, having spent a fair amount of time exploring the State Parks of Indiana and regions along the East Coast. She believed in conservation of the land, and supported this effort by contributing to conservancy organizations and wildlife funds. Above all, however, it was her love and passion for music that served as a sustaining force and cradle of inspiration. Her involvement in various folk and contemporary ensembles, combined with long term participation in local choral groups, over many decades, provides clear evidence of this fact. Her vocal skills, with noteworthy harmonizing ability, afforded her the opportunity to forge lasting friendships with fellow musicians and kindred spirits, creating a long line of treasured memories and deeply rewarding experiences of camaraderie, through shared expression.Lynn is survived by two sons, Ian Thomas Arthur (Christine) of Bloomington, IN and Hugh Stevenson Arthur (Sabrina) of Seattle, WA; step brother, Roger Frederick of Marco Island, FL; and, step sister, Cynthia Bright of Asheville, NC. She is further survived by two grandchildren, Fergus William Arthur and Flora Campbell Arthur, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth, and step father, Arthur Frederick.Lynn's sons, who reside in different states, are asking that, at this time, friends and other family celebrate Lynn's life in services meeting their specific needs and ability to congregate. Any donations in her memory may be made to the charitable organization of choice, or to Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis, IN. Following cremation, Flanner Buchanan will be utilized for burial.