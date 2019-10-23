|
Lynn Welt
Bradenton, FL - Lynn Frederick Welt, 68, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born November 10, 1950 in Princeton, IN to the late Carlos and Gladys Beard Welt. He was employed by CVS for forty years where he served as a warehouse associate.
He moved to Florida in 2017 to enjoy sunsets, beaches and retirement. He was known as a misfit at Capt. Carl's Karaoke on Monday nights at the American Legion Post 312. Additionally, he was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Moose Lodge.
Lynn is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Vicki Prout Welt; sons, Chad Welt and Kyle Johnson; sister, Marietta Nelson; brother, John Welt; nephew, Brad Nelson and his wife, Irma; great nephew, Kyle Nelson; great niece, Megan Nelson; and many other loving family members and dear friends.
Lynn's family will receive friends, Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 am - 12 pm at East Rawles Church of God, 9801 Rawles Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Washington Park Cemetery East.
If you would like to share a memory of Lynn, or a special message with his family, please visit www.newcomerindianapolis.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019