Lynne Fleming Kinzie
Indianapolis - Lynne Fleming Kinzie passed away on March 5 in Indianapolis. Born on March 4, 1959 to parents James Replogle Fleming (deceased) and Ann Copeland Fleming, she grew up in Indiana and Massachusetts and graduated from Harrison High School in Evansville and DePauw University. Survivors include her mother, stepfather Joseph K. Tannehill, brother Keith C. Fleming (Stephanie), sister Sara Fleming Merten (Christopher), nephew Henry J. Merten, and niece Elizabeth A. Merten. She will be remembered on April 20 at a 10am service at St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019