Services
St Luke's United Methodist Chr
100 W 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Kinzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Fleming Kinzie


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lynne Fleming Kinzie Obituary
Lynne Fleming Kinzie

Indianapolis - Lynne Fleming Kinzie passed away on March 5 in Indianapolis. Born on March 4, 1959 to parents James Replogle Fleming (deceased) and Ann Copeland Fleming, she grew up in Indiana and Massachusetts and graduated from Harrison High School in Evansville and DePauw University. Survivors include her mother, stepfather Joseph K. Tannehill, brother Keith C. Fleming (Stephanie), sister Sara Fleming Merten (Christopher), nephew Henry J. Merten, and niece Elizabeth A. Merten. She will be remembered on April 20 at a 10am service at St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.