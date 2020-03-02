Resources
Lynne Lipkin

Lynne Lipkin Obituary
March 1, 2020

Cherished wife of Gary Lipkin; adored mother of Dr. Thomas Lipkin (Dr. Anna Card-Gay) and Stephanie Lipkin; beloved grandmother of William and Nathan Lipkin; sister and sister-in-law of the late Richard Karney (the late Donna); and the late Bob Karney; wonderful sister-in-law of Cindy Muchnick (the late Barry); longtime friend of Susan Gers Beloved aunt, niece ,cousin and friend. Former pre-school teacher for many years in Indianapolis.

Graveside service Thursday March 5, 1:00 p.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery 7855 Canton Ave. University City, Mo. 63130. Memorial contributions preferred to Indiana University Health Foundation attention Marya Jones 1633 Capitol Ave Suite 1200 Indianapolis,Indiana 46202

Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
