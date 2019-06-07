|
Lynnette Curry Grays
Indianapolis - LYNNETTE CURRY GRAYS, 62 of Indianapolis passed away on May 31, 2019. She was born November 22, 1956 in Indianapolis, Indiana to JoAnna and Jessie Curry. She graduated from San Diego State University in September 1997. Lynnette leaves to cherish her memories her dear son Donald Grays, Jr. (Summer); sisters, Cheryl L. Curry and Maria L. Torrence (George III) of Indianapolis, Indiana; brothers, Ronald Curry and David Curry of Indianapolis, Indiana; granddaughters, Alivia Grays and Andrea Grays of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandson, Michael Marshall (Tracy) of Indianapolis, Indiana; great-granddaughter, Makayla Marshall, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday June 9, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home (3447 N. College Ave.) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church (2815 Sutherland Ave.) with visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon, and funeral services following immediately. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 7, 2019