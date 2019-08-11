|
M. Bruce Tishler
Carmel - 64, passed away August 7, 2019. Bruce was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Doris Kort Tishler and Melvyn M. Tishler on April 6, 1955.
Bruce was a "natural born world shaker." No one had a quicker mind or greater gift of gab. He could meet anyone and not flinch, and take either side of a subject or debate and convincingly win over anyone.
Bruce attended North Central High School and then lived many happy, carefree years in Bloomington before moving back to Indianapolis and starting a company, Commercial Carpet Brokers. Bruce's innovative idea for CCB was to provide Realtors and their clients discount flooring, and it was highly successful. CCB was the blueprint for Tish Flooring, Inc., a company started in 1992 by his brother Fred who, along with Bruce's brother, Harry, and father, Mel, continue to operate it.
In the 90's and 2000's, Bruce moved to his adopted city, Miami, FL. In Miami, Bruce, ever the entrepreneur, started a carpet and high-end Oriental rug brokerage. Through this business, Bruce made more countless friends in Miami and around the world, literally. In fact, besides family, Bruce's greatest love was his vast network of friends - - be they the old friends of the Camp Kiwaca or B-town days, to his friends in "the grove" days - - Bruce was always in constant contact by phone, text or email all of his life. Bruce was a truly unique personality on this earth, and could sometimes test the limits of the patience and love of his friends, and if it ever slightly wavered, their love for Bruce and his for them was steadfast. Special gratitude to Sam Calderon and Karen Mishelow Thompson.
In 2015, Bruce moved back to Indy to be near family and friends, and the one time "rebel" and "wild child" had given way to a softer-edged, thoughtful, fine man. Bruce loved music and, in recent quiet times, enjoyed plugging in his I-phone and listening to Dylan, the Beatles, Neil Young and Motown. He enjoyed going out with family and friends for sushi. He loved laughing and reminiscing about "The Dog" (inside joke.)
Bruce will be forever missed deeply by those who survive him. Besides his mother and father, Bruce leaves behind two brothers, Fred and Harry (Carrie); sisters, Nancy Tishler and Jennifer Tishler in Tampa, FL., and Susan (John) in Chicago, IL; uncle, Louis F. Kort, of Worthington, OH; nieces, Melissa Garth, Coby Tishler, Gabriella Tishler, and Tatum Tishler; nephews, Ryan Garth, Max Tishler and Kort Beckham Tishler; great-nephews Campbell Garth, Easton Garth and Landon Garth; and many loving cousins in Ohio, New Jersey and New York City.
We love you, Bruce, and miss you so much already. Bob Dylan said it best - - "I'll see you in the skies above, in the tall grass, in the ones I love, you're going to make me lonesome when you go."
There will be a graveside service for Bruce for family only. Memorial contributions may be made to the Simon Cancer Center, 1030 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46202, or Riley Hospital for Children, Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, 46204-35009.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019