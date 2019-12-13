|
M. Corinne Boden
Noblesville - M. Corinne Boden, 91, of Noblesville, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 25, 1928 to Ralph and Loye (Kellam) Johns in Sheridan, Indiana.
She is survived by her children, Charlotte Boden, Charles Thomas "Chuck" (Mary) Boden, and Claudia (Morris) Young; five grandchildren, Charles Byron (Amanda) Beeler, Rebecca (Jeff) Miller, Andrew (Megan) Boden, Kelly (James) Baxter, and Andrew (Tina) Young; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Corinne was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Joseph "Joe" Boden in 2011; and her sister, Barbara Ann Johns.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street, in Noblesville. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the funeral home, with Dave Altman officiating. Burial will be at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarksville Christian Church, 16600 Lehr Street, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019