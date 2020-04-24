|
|
M. Donald Healy
Naples - Michael Donald (Don) Healy of Naples, FL, passed away April 2, 2020, at The Arlington of Naples as a result of complications of CTE. Don was born in Rome, NY, August 28, 1936, to Michael Donald, Sr., and Dorothy (Gifford) Healy. The middle of 3 children, he spent his childhood years in Rome, graduating from Rome Free Academy in 1954 where he lettered in 3 sports: Football, Hockey and Baseball. After numerous College Scholarship offers, he chose the University of Maryland (which was #1 in the country) for Football because of the Coach at the time, Jim Tatum. After a successful career at Maryland, he was chosen to play in several prestigious post season games including the Senior Bowl, East West Shrine Game and the 1958 College All Star Game in Chicago, coached by Otto Graham, held annually where the College All Stars would play the previous year's NFL Champion. That year it was the Detroit Lions who went down in defeat 35-19! It was quite a victory as the All Stars only won 9 out of a 42 game history. Don was drafted in the NFL's 3rd Round and went on to play with the Chicago Bears under legendary Coach George Halas and then the Dallas Cowboys in the expansion of the League in 1960 under another legend, Tom Landry. He still holds the team record for recovered fumbles in one season, the longest standing record in Cowboys history. He was the first defensive lineman and 2nd player to receive a Game Ball for outstanding play! (The Cowboys didn't win many games in those days!) Healy retired due to injuries in 1962. He was inducted into the Rome NY Sports Hall of Fame in 1978. Don was married to Genevieve Shea of Oak Park, IL in 1960. After retiring from the NFL, Don and Jen moved to Indianapolis, IN, where they raised their 4 children: Shaun Clifford (the late Robert), Michael (Heidi), The Hon. Timothy (Rachel), and Erin Lockrem (Joseph). They were longtime members of Brendonwood Country Club. Don competed in handball at the State and National levels, and was very active in golf, and played a mean game of tennis! A phenomenal athlete, he shared his skills and knowledge as a coach and mentor to many young children. He was honored by the then Mayor of Indianapolis, Richard Lugar, when he declared "Don Healy Day" in November of 1971 for Don's many contributions and time to athletics for various Little League and Church teams. Don's professional life took him through the Midwest and South while first involved with Agriculture Chemical Sales. He finished his career in Indianapolis holding many positions in the automotive parts industry including parts stores ownership and top management positions for local and national automotive giants. His expertise led to him being appointed by the Courts to assist automotive companies coming out of Chapter 11. In 1995 Don and Jen moved to Naples where they enjoyed many years at The Naples Sailing & Yacht Club and the former Collier Athletic Club. Don earned his Masters Degree in Theology, a requirement for his lifelong desire to become a Deacon in the Catholic Church. He was ordained at the Cathedral of The Epiphany in Venice, FL, on October 25, 2006, by the Most Reverend Bishop John J Nevins. At the age of 70, he was the oldest Deacon to be ordained by the Diocese, further demonstrating his commitment to serve. He is survived by his beloved Bride of 60 years, Genevieve (Jen), his 4 children, 11 grandchildren, sistersin-law Jean Healy, Patty Shea, and Julie Shea, many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. He was predeceased by parents, his sister, Rosemary Adolfi, and brother, Jerry Healy. A special thank you to Avow Hospice and for the love and care of those at The Arlington, especially Mona Ceurvels and the rest of the amazing staff who were so kind to him. Please consider a donation in his name to St. Matthews House, 2001 Airport Road S, Naples, FL 34112, The Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34102 or a . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at St. Ann Church, Naples. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020