M. Elsie Beswick



Greenwood - M. Elsie Beswick (99) of Greenwood, IN., passed away October 22, 2020. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High school in 1930 and was married more than 67 years to John C. Beswick until his death in 2007. She was a member of Southport United Methodist Church.



During World War II, Elsie was secretary to the Commanding Officer of Corozel General Depot in the Panama Canal Zone. She later worked 30 years at Eli Lilly and Company as an executive secretary in Personnel and Administration, retiring in 1976. She often said her employment with Lilly was the happiest period of her life where she made many lasting friendships.



After retirement, she and her husband moved to their home on Lake Freeman near Monticello where they taught their beloved grandchildren to swim and water ski. They also enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas during their retirement years.



She is survived by her son, John L. Beswick, grandchildren Stacy Stuber (Jim), Shawn Beswick, five great-grandchildren, two nephews and a niece.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Foundation.



Services will be handled by Singleton Community Mortuary and entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store