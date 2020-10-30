1/1
M. Louise Snodgrass
1929 - 2020
M. Louise Snodgrass

Frankfort - Melba Louise Snodgrass, 91, of Frankfort, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis. She was born in Vincennes on March 7, 1929 to Albert and Henrietta (Ridgely) Carey. She married Robert W. Terry on July 26, 1947 in Orio, IL; he preceded her in death on December 11, 1978. On September 15, 1984 she married James R. Snodgrass in Frankfort; he preceded her in death on March 26, 2009.

Louise graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in Mt. Carmel, IL. She worked for P.R. Mallory until she retired in 1987. She had attended Jefferson United Methodist Church but most recently attended Post Road Christian Church in Indianapolis. She enjoyed sewing, croquet, bingo, playing cards, and cooking for her family.

Louise is survived by her sons, Robert Duane Terry (wife, Linda) of Indianapolis and Orville William Terry (wife, Lisa) of Terre Haute; daughters, Jean Cullen (husband, John) of Lafayette and Connie S. Lane (husband, Shady) of Frankfort; son-in-law, Denny Kanatzer of Frankfort; sister, Janet Ensor (husband, Robert) of Mt. Carmel, IL; brother, Eldon Ray Carey (wife, Floris) of Greenville, MI; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, Louise is preceded in death by her parents and her daughters; Joyce A. Kanatzer and Cynthia R. Cox, both of Frankfort; her sisters, Velma Irvin of Vincennes, Joan Wright of Henderson, KY, and Lois Fuson of Olney, IL; and her brothers, Albert Junior Carey of Mt. Carmel, IL and Leo Wayne Carey.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery in Frankfort. Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in Louise's honor to the Salvation Army, 300 W. Washington St., Frankfort, IN 46041.

Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3356
