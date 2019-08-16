|
|
M. Patti (Donnelly) Horrigan
Indianapolis - Ms. Patti regrets she is unable to do lunch today.
Margaret Patti (Donnelly) Horrigan of Indianapolis passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was the last of four daughters born to the late Patrick Leroy and Kathryn F. (Hayes) Donnelly on September 16, 1927. Faith, Family, and Friends in that order were Patti's mantra in life. She was a devout member of St. Luke Catholic Church since 1962. She married Gerald R. (Jerry) Horrigan on November 24, 1951 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. They were blessed with four children. They survive: Kevin R. Horrigan-Indianapolis, Kathleen M.
Horrigan (Jim Mullenix)-Golden, Colorado, Erin E. Dando (Stephen)-Aurora, Colorado, and Michael P. Horrigan (Kate)-Carmel, IN. Grandchildren: Stephen Horrigan (Leah), Matthew Dando (Megan), Shannon Dando, Zachary Dando (Gabi), Maxwell Horrigan, Erin Clare Horrigan, and Harry McVey.
Great-Grandchildren: Aria Dando, twins Lana and Lily Dando, Jayden Dando, Ezekiel Dando, and Leona Seoidin Horrigan. In addition to her parents, Patti was pre-deceased by Jerry, her beloved husband of 51 years; her sisters
Helen Brann, Dorothy Schmidt, and Rosemary Donnelly; her nephew Kevin Callen (Wisconsin) and niece Lisa Brann (South Bend).
Patti graduated from St. Joan of Arc Grade School in 1941, St. Agnes Academy in 1945 and Butler University in 1949 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism/Communications. While at Butler, she was active in many organizations and was Vice-President of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority and Captain of the Color Guard (also known as the Halftime Honeys) for Butler's Marching Band. Prior to her marriage in 1951, Patti worked in advertising and public relations. In1966, she became an associate of Joe O'Malia's Food Markets where she became known as "Joe's Good Right Arm". Patti worked there for over 30 years, retiring in 1997 following Joe's passing. She also was a real estate
broker, retiring her license in 2011. Known as a "neighborhood activist", Patti served on the Board of Directors of the Nora Northside Community Council and retired to their Advisory Board. She received the NNCC "Bulldog Award" for
"tenacity in the battle for integrity of process and defense of the homeland."
Patti had numerous nicknames, some of which were: "Peppermint Patti"..."The War Department"..."Miss Patti"..."Irish"...and "Mrs. Delaware".
In 1970, she was instrumental in purchasing and preserving the "Delaware Street Woods" and forming Delaware Common, Inc., which later became the Delaware Commons Neighborhood Association and grew to become the College Commons Neighborhood Association. She served as Vice-President for
these organizations. Around this time, a phrase was coined after Patti achieved several goals---"Patti did a Patti".
In 1943 she received a Citation from the Governor of Indiana for selling the most War Bonds from the Circle Theater Lobby.
From 1954-1964, she pioneered Natural Childbirth in Indianapolis along with Dr. Paul Muller and "The Maternity Family League".
When asked what she did for exercise, Patti responded, "talking on the phone".
But, in her life, Patti was most proud of her four loving and beloved children.
Visitation will take place at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Sunday, August 18th with the Rosary to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19th at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery next to her husband Jerry.
You are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com where you may share a personal memory of Patti and sign the guest book In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution are suggested to St. Luke Catholic Church; 7575 Holiday Drive East; Indianapolis, In 46260.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 16, 2019