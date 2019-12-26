Services
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
317-392-2555
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
15176 Blessed Mother Boulevard
Fishers, IN
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:30 PM
John Vianney Catholic Church
15176 Blessed Mother Boulevard
Fishers, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
John Vianney Catholic Church
15176 Blessed Mother Boulevard
Fishers, IN
Ma Corazon Sincioco "Cory" Carmona

Ma Corazon Sincioco "Cory" Carmona Obituary
Ma Corazon Sincioco "Cory" Carmona

Fishers - Ma Corazon Sincioco "Cory" Carmona, 46,died Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 15176 Blessed Mother Boulevard in Fishers, with the rosary recited at 7:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the church.

Services by Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.

Condolences at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
