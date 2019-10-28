Services
Mabel (Southerland) Hightshue

Mabel (Southerland) Hightshue Obituary
Mabel (Southerland) Hightshue

Omaha - A 79-year resident of New Augusta and Indianapolis and recently of Louisville and Papillion, Nebraska. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Clayton; parents, Joseph and Sarah Southerland; brothers: Jim, Ray, and Del; and sister Dora. Survived by loving children, Allida Lenta (Steve) and Joseph K. Hightshue (Diana); grandchildren: Adrienne Nemeth, Kari Sidener (Mark), Steve Lentz (Laura), Liz Walters (Brent), and Justin Hightshue (Carolyn); and eleven great-grandchildren. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Life Spring Church in Bellevue, NE or Louisville Care Center in Louisville, NE.

Arrangements by:

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
