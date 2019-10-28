|
Mabel (Southerland) Hightshue
Omaha - A 79-year resident of New Augusta and Indianapolis and recently of Louisville and Papillion, Nebraska. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Clayton; parents, Joseph and Sarah Southerland; brothers: Jim, Ray, and Del; and sister Dora. Survived by loving children, Allida Lenta (Steve) and Joseph K. Hightshue (Diana); grandchildren: Adrienne Nemeth, Kari Sidener (Mark), Steve Lentz (Laura), Liz Walters (Brent), and Justin Hightshue (Carolyn); and eleven great-grandchildren. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Life Spring Church in Bellevue, NE or Louisville Care Center in Louisville, NE.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019