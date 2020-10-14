Mabel Louise Smith
Indianapolis - Mabel Louise Smith, 90, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully on October 8th, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1930 in Bedford, Indiana to Wilbur and Evelyn Turner Schloot. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1948 and with a degree in Education from DePauw University in 1952 where she was active in her sorority, Alpha Phi. She married her devoted husband of 66 years, Greg Smith, on June 26, 1953.
Mabel is survived by sons Bruce (Trish) and Brian (Carla), daughter-in-law, Patty; grandchildren: Benjamin (Sara), Brendan, Eleanor, Lauren, Isaac, Luke, Monica, Frances, Meredith Fredrickson (Sean), and Madeleine Fogler (Nick); and great grandchildren, Erin, Michael, Samuel, Elijah, Rebecca, Levi and Eden. She is predeceased by, husband, Greg, parents, son, Brad (Patty), brother Winston (Jo), and great granddaughter, Grace.
Mabel was a devoted mother and grandmother. With three sons and (always) a male dog, she managed to keep her sense of humor while running what she called a "house full of testosterone". She always wanted to know how all her grandchildren were doing and which one should be first on her "worry list" for traveling, moving to a new city, or just doing something different.
She was a woman of strong faith who brought her husband Greg to the Lord and managed to get all three sons to church on (most) Sundays. She was a faithful member of East 91st Street Christian Church for thirty years, then Second Presbyterian Church later in live. She loved music and had a beautiful voice that she would happily share in any setting. In church, she liked to sit near other good singers, including her sons Brad and Brian, while asking her voice-challenged husband to scoot down the pew a bit and just sing very softly.
Mabel was involved with numerous groups in Indianapolis, and especially loved her decades of involvement with the Alpha Phi alumnae group where she made many lifelong friends. She shared great times and bridge games with her "sisters". She was a strong bridge player who took pride in her play and was always up for a game. Her husband Greg and she formed lasting friendships in their bridge club that played regularly for decades, and also in a long-standing group dubbed "The Sociables".
The family would especially like to thank Pat Sharp and Mabel's Alpha Phi sisters for the kind support they showed her during her most challenging times.
The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Brad Smith Arts Fund at St. Pius at 7200 Sarto Dr, Indianapolis, 46240, or to Hearts and Hope for Haiti at 419 Sugar Tree Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260, www.hhhaiti.com
