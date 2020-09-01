1/1
Mable Marie Wilson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mable's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mable Marie Wilson

Indianapolis - 83, of Indianapolis, passed away August 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with her health. Mable was born September 17, 1936 in Terre Haute, Indiana the daughter of the late Eli and Cloe McCullough. She and her husband, Bob, owned and operated Wilson's Market in Stilesville and Hazelwood Indiana. Mable is a current 13 year member of Gracepoint Church in New Whiteland, IN and was formerly a 23 year member of University Heights Baptist Church. Mable is survived by her husband of 45 years; Bob Wilson, children; Bruce (Victoria) Shearer, Ray Shearer, Sally (David) Rice, Vanessia Cook Darla (Thomas) Lee, Steven (Kimberly) Wilson, Chuck (Kimberly) Wilson, Gary (Margo) Wilson, Denise (Greg) Cook and Timmy (Kimberly) Wilson, brother; Raymond McCullough and "several" beautiful grandkids and great grandkids (too many to name). Mable loved to sing, read, sew and most of all spend time with her family and friends. She had a loving spirit, she will be truly missed by all. Heaven is gaining an angel. Services for Mable will be held on Friday, September 4, 1:00 pm at Family Funeral Care with visitation from 11:00 am until time of service. Burial will follow at Clayton Cemetery, Clayton, IN. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
01:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173817100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved