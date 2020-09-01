Mable Marie Wilson
Indianapolis - 83, of Indianapolis, passed away August 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with her health. Mable was born September 17, 1936 in Terre Haute, Indiana the daughter of the late Eli and Cloe McCullough. She and her husband, Bob, owned and operated Wilson's Market in Stilesville and Hazelwood Indiana. Mable is a current 13 year member of Gracepoint Church in New Whiteland, IN and was formerly a 23 year member of University Heights Baptist Church. Mable is survived by her husband of 45 years; Bob Wilson, children; Bruce (Victoria) Shearer, Ray Shearer, Sally (David) Rice, Vanessia Cook Darla (Thomas) Lee, Steven (Kimberly) Wilson, Chuck (Kimberly) Wilson, Gary (Margo) Wilson, Denise (Greg) Cook and Timmy (Kimberly) Wilson, brother; Raymond McCullough and "several" beautiful grandkids and great grandkids (too many to name). Mable loved to sing, read, sew and most of all spend time with her family and friends. She had a loving spirit, she will be truly missed by all. Heaven is gaining an angel. Services for Mable will be held on Friday, September 4, 1:00 pm at Family Funeral Care with visitation from 11:00 am until time of service. Burial will follow at Clayton Cemetery, Clayton, IN. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com