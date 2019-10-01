|
Madalene Gladys Stewart
Middletown - Madalene Gladys Stewart, 102, resident of Middletown and longtime resident of Indianapolis, passed away October 1, 2019 at Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Delaware County, March 23, 1917 the daughter of Henry Clay and Bethel E Keesling Stewart.
She was a graduate of Cowan High School (1936) and worked for 36 years at Indiana Bell Telephone. She was member of the Pioneers of America Club and the CWA.
Survivors are 1 nephew: Brad Alan Stewart 9Geneva) of Middletown, 1 great nephew: Bradley Joe (Kristin) Stewart of Middletown and a great niece: Jennifer Stewart of Middletown, 1 great great niece: Sidney Stewart.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM at Miller Cemetery, Middletown. Visitation will be one hour before the services at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019