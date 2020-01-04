Services
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 882-0772
Madeline Schimpf Obituary
Madeline Schimpf

Indianapolis - Madeline Schimpf passed away January 3, 2020. She was born to the late Noble and Mary (Payne) Taylor in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Madeline was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a loving caregiver to her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Terry) Kriner, one brother, Mike Taylor, four sisters: Janet Derringer, Suzanne Cook, Linda Merritt and Brenda Shubert. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Blair (Jen) Kriner, Brad Kriner, Katherine Stogsdill, and Shannon Richardson, as well as 12 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Schimpf and their son, Frank Schimpf.

At Madeline's request, there will be no services held.

Arrangements entrusted to Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 12, 2020
